Golden Globes

1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up

The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

|

Austin Butler’s Golden Globe acceptance speech had audiences listening closely ― and not just because of his heartfelt shoutout to Elvis Presley’s family.

Many sharp-eared fans noticed that Butler, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday for his stunning portrayal of Elvis, still sounded distinctly like the King. And some suspicious minds even theorized he was doing the voice on purpose.

People have made this observation in the past, saying that his post-“Elvis” voice sounds distinctly deeper than in roles and interviews he had prior to shooting the Baz Luhrmann film. Butler himself even poked fun at the speculation in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue last month.

Following his acceptance speech, Butler talked about his apparent vocal transformation in the press room.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must ’cause I hear it a lot,” he said in a video published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis."
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis."
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The actor then likened working on “Elvis” to living in another country for a long time.

“I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” he said.

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

