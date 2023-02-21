What's Hot

MSNBC Guest Calls Nikki Haley 'Perfect Manchurian Candidate’ For White Supremacists

Donald Trump Absent As Iowa 2024 GOP Caucus Train Begins To Roll

The Best Trader Joe's Items Nutritionists Put In Their Carts

CNN's Don Lemon To Receive 'Formal Training' After Nikki Haley 'Prime' Comment

Buttigieg Launches Rail Safety Blitz, Slams Industry And GOP Critics

Paul Rudd Reflects On 'Friends' Finale And 'Strange' Experience Of Even Being Included

Shawn Mendes Shaved His Head For A Very Simple Reason

7 Extremely Cool Things You Probably Didn't Know Your iPhone Can Do

'Back To The Future' Cast Reunites

Bernie Sanders Rips Nikki Haley For ‘Old-Fashioned Ageism’

Fox News Analyst Uses Trump's Go-To Insult Against Him

Madonna Continues To Laugh Off Grammys Criticism Like Only She Can

Entertainmentaustin butler Elvis

Austin Butler Melted Down Your Favorite Dessert To Gain Weight For 'Elvis'

The way the actor described his method might make your stomach churn.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Austin Butler’s weight-gain strategy for his role in “Elvis” has us all shook up.

The Oscar-nominated star spoke to Variety about wearing a “body adjustment suit” for his role as the iconic singer, which prompted the interviewer to ask if he gained any weight for the film.

“I did in the beginning,” Butler said, adding that before he landed the role for good, director Baz Luhrmann was “trying to figure out if I could pay older Elvis.”

Butler attends the U.K. screening of "Elvis" on May 31, 2022, in London, England.
Butler attends the U.K. screening of "Elvis" on May 31, 2022, in London, England.
Lia Toby via Getty Images

This prompted Butler’s agent to tell him “to gain some weight,” to see if he could assuage any doubts.

“I’d heard that Ryan Gosling ― when he was going to do ‘Lovely Bones’ ― had microwaved Haagen-Dazs and would drink it, so I started doing that,” he said.

“I would go get two dozen donuts and I’d eat them all,” Butler added, adding that it was “fun for a week or so and then you feel awful with yourself.”

Butler eventually stopped his regimen, as the COVID-19 pandemic soon made shooting everything chronologically “impossible.”

While Butler appears to have shed however many pounds he said he gained in the process, he hasn’t lost the accent he developed to play the “Love Me Tender” crooner.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must ’cause I hear it a lot,” the entertainer said in a video captured by The Hollywood Reporter last month after Butler won a Golden Globe for his performance in the biopic.

“I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community