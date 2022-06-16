'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Channels The 'King Of Rock & Roll' On 'The Tonight Show'

Actor Austin Butler channeled his best Elvis Presley impersonation on "The Tonight Show." The Tonight Show

“Elvis” star Austin Butler shook, rattled and rolled through a lengthy interview on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, thanks to a couple of Presley-like moves.

Butler plays the “King of Rock & Roll” in an upcoming biopic, and explained to Jimmy Fallon about his dedication to the role. The actor, who previously noted that his body started shutting down after wrapping the film, also discussed channeling Presley’s voices on set.

Advertisement

Later in the interview, Butler revealed how the “music moved” Elvis and showed Fallon an Elvis move he called “the sidewinder.”

“This is from the ’50s. He had this one that was really fun. I just called it the sidewinder because you can go from walking into a side [motion],” Butler said before grooving with Fallon.