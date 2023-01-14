Austin Butler Remembers Lisa Marie Presley's 'Warmth,' 'Love' And 'Authenticity'

“Elvis” star Austin Butler paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley on Friday with an emotional statement about her death.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared,” the actor told People. “Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie Presley at the Country Music Association Awards in 2012. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Presley died Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest. Two nights before, the singer had attended the Golden Globe Awards and watched Butler win best actor in a drama for his portrayal of her father, music legend Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley had repeatedly praised Butler’s performance in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic. In May, she said on Instagram that Butler had “channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.” She added, “If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.”

Austin Butler in a scene from "Elvis." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Butler told People his “heart is completely shattered” for Presley’s family following her “tragic and unexpected loss.” She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three of her children, including actor Riley Keough. Benjamin Keough, her son, died in 2020.