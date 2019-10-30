Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler celebrated his game-winning touchdown against the Chicago Bears this week with a good book ― and an impressive strength move. At the same time.
In a video he posted to Instagram, Ekeler does one-armed pullups as he reads.
One commenter called it the “total mind and body workout.”
The running back earned what he called his “peaceful victory Monday” with an 11-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter Sunday that, with the extra point, gave visiting LA a 17-16 lead that held up.
Personally, we’ll take a comfy chair to read, but there’s nothing wrong with seriously difficult multitasking.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.