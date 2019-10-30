SPORTS

Austin Ekeler Does One-Armed Pullups While Reading A Book

The Los Angeles Chargers running back put together the "total mind and body workout."

Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler celebrated his game-winning touchdown against the Chicago Bears this week with a good book ― and an impressive strength move. At the same time.

In a video he posted to Instagram, Ekeler does one-armed pullups as he reads.

One commenter called it the “total mind and body workout.”

The running back earned what he called his “peaceful victory Monday” with an 11-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter Sunday that, with the extra point, gave visiting LA a 17-16 lead that held up.

Personally, we’ll take a comfy chair to read, but there’s nothing wrong with seriously difficult multitasking.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Instagram Football NFL Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler
CONVERSATIONS