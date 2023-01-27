Doctor Faces Jan. 6 Charges After 'Former Friend' Reports Him To FBI

A California anesthesiologist faces charges linked to the storming of the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, after a “former friend” and another tipster told the FBI about his related social media posts, according to law enforcement authorities.

Dr. Austin Harris was identified on surveillance video inside the building and “can be overheard comparing the [police] officers to Nazis,” according to Monday’s federal complaint, reported by The Daily Beast after it was unsealed on Thursday.

Law enforcement said Harris had asked on his account on the right-wing Parler social media platform if anyone knew what hotels the “Trump supporters” would be staying at for the Jan. 6 action.

“I want to be with the MAGA crowd, not accidentally mixed in with the ‘wrong’ protesters,” he added with a winking emoji, according to the complaint.

A one-time pal and second tipster informed the FBI that Harris had posted Facebook photos and messages about the Capitol siege, the complaint reads. It includes a photo of Harris on the Capitol steps wearing a “Lions Not Sheep” cap.

“Thank you all for your concern,” Harris later posted to his Facebook followers, according to the complaint. “I am safe here in DC. Was treating trauma patients at the capitol building.”

“I wanted to be very clear... those causing chaos in the capitol building were NOT Trump supporters,” he continued in the post shared in the complaint. “They were Antifa dressed up like Trump supporters. It is a false-flag event to allow even more oppression of conservatives.”

There’s no evidence that any member of “antifa” was on the scene.

The complaint concluded there is “probable cause” to charge Harris with a number of crimes, including trespassing, disorderly conduct and disrupting the orderly conduct of government business.