Austin Majors, Former Child Actor On 'NYPD Blue,' Dies At 27

Austin Majors, seen here March 29, 2009, at the Young Artist Awards in Los Angeles, portrayed the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz from 1999 to 2004 on "NYPD Blue."

Austin Majors, a former child actor known for his role on “NYPD Blue,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 27.

The actor, who also went by the name Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died Saturday, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to several news outlets. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

In a statement, Major’s sister, Kali Majors-Raglin, told CNN he was an “artistic, brilliant and kind human being.”

“Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career,” the statement said. “From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy.”

Majors, born in 1995, got his start in acting in 1999 when he landed a role as Theo Sipowicz, son of Detective Andy Sipowicz, on ABC’s detective drama series “NYPD Blue.” Majors appeared on the show until 2004.

His other credits included “ER,” “NCIS,” “Treasure Planet,” “Desperate Housewives” and “How I Met Your Mother.” He graduated from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts and was passionate about directing and producing music, and exploring the outdoors, his family told CNN.