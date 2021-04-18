Police were responding to an “active shooting incident” near a shopping mall in northern Austin, Texas, on Sunday. At least three people have been killed, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

“All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area,” the Austin Police Department tweeted around 12:20 p.m. local time.

The three fatalities were adults who sustained gunshot wounds, first responders tweeted from the scene. They reported no additional victims at this time.

The shooting took place near an apartment complex close to The Arboretum shopping mall, according to local media reports. A suspect was not immediately apprehended, according to local ABC affiliate KVUE-TV.

Photos appeared to show a heavy police presence at the scene.

BREAKING: Ambulances have staged in Starbucks lot along Great Hills. The shooting scene is further down the road. Officials say shooting scene is apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/UCxcx8blLL — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.