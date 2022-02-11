Australian TV Hosts Can't Hold It Together After Accidentally Filthy Wordplay

Two Australian morning-show hosts struggled to keep their composure on live television after one of them dropped an accidentally filthy and seemingly unintentional double entendre.

Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic of Nine Network’s “Today” were discussing couch grass with their guests, who were sharing some tips on lawn care.

“My couch is dying” Langdon said.

The problem is the Australian pronunciation of “couch,” which is also... well... just check out what happened next:

“Save the couch,” Langdon concluded, leading to a new round of laughter on set.