Wildfires In Australia Turned The Sky Blood Red

Australia is on fire and the world is watching.

Images of red-tinted skies, smoldering foliage and people shielding themselves from smoke are emerging from the country, which is facing one of the worst fire seasons in its history.

SAEED KHAN via Getty Images Residents take a dip to cool down at Lake Jindabyne, under a red sky due to smoke from bushfires, in the town of Jindabyne in New South Wales on January 4, 2020. - Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia's relentless bushfire crisis on January 4, as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes amid catastrophic conditions. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters are working exhaustively to contain the growing wildfires in every state in the country.

So far, blazes have burned across 14.7 million acres in Australia. In New South Wales alone, the state hit hardest this season, 150 fires ― 64 of which are still uncontained ― have burned through 8.9 million acres.

At least 18 people have died since the start of the fire season in September, reported the New York Times. Two of the victims were firefighters who were killed while fighting the blaze near Sydney in December. An NSW fire official told AP that four people in the state died while trying to flee from the fire in their cars.

Also decimated by the fire crisis: More than 1,000 homes and thousands of ― if not half a billion ― animals living in the wild. Meanwhile, record-breaking summer heat and a persisting drought continue to make matters worse.

See what the fires look like from the ground across Australia in the photos below.

Brett Hemmings via Getty Images LAKE TABOURIE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 04: Residents look on as flames burn through bush on January 04, 2020 in Lake Tabourie, Australia. A state of emergency has been declared across NSW with dangerous fire conditions forecast for Saturday, as more than 140 bushfires continue to burn. There have been eight confirmed deaths in NSW since Monday 30 December. 1365 homes have been lost, while 3.6 million hectares have been burnt this fire season. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Fairfax Media via Getty Images MALLACOOTA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 04: A parent assures their children that fires are not headed towards the town as the skies above turn red during the day on January 4, 2020 in Mallacoota, Australia. Many parents with young families were unable to get their children out on the evacuation because they only allowed school aged children and above to evacuate by boat. People in the Foreshore Caravan Park are staying through what will be a day of severe fire conditions with large fires still burning out of control to the north of the town. A change in south-westerly winds have been sparking up fire activity in the area. (Photo by Justin McManus/The Age/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

FAROOQ KHAN via Getty Images Beachgoers enjoy the sunset at Bondi beach during a heatwave in Sydney on December 19, 2019. - A state of emergency was declared in Australia's most populated region on December 19 as an unprecedented heatwave fanned out-of-control bushfires, destroying homes and smothering huge areas with a toxic smoke. (Photo by FAROOQ KHAN / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sam Mooy via Getty Images RAINBOW FLAT, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 13: Danny Wearne surveys the bushfire damage to his property on November 13, 2019 in Rainbow Flat, Australia. Catastrophic fire conditions - the highest possible level of bushfire danger - have eased across greater Sydney, Illawarra and Hunter areas thanks to a slight cool change, however dozens of bushfires are still burning. A state of emergency, as declared by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday, is still in effect, giving emergency powers to Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons and prohibiting fires across the state. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Fairfax Media via Getty Images MALLACOOTA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 02: People stranded in Mallacoota, Victoria are evacuated by army personnel to the HMAS Choules after bushfires ravaged the town on December 30th on January 3, 2020 in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia. (Photo by Justin McManus/The Age/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

PETER PARKS via Getty Images A fire rages in Bobin, 350km north of Sydney on November 9, 2019, as firefighters try to contain dozens of out-of-control blazes that are raging in the state of New South Wales. - Catastrophic bushfires in eastern Australia have killed at least three people and forced thousands from their homes, with the death toll expected to rise as firefighters struggle towards hard-to-reach communities. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nathan Edwards via Getty Images PORT MACQUARIE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 29: A koala named Paul from Lake Innes Nature Reserve recovers from his burns in the ICU at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on November 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia. Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland. Koalas rescued from fire grounds have been brought back to the hospital for treatment. An estimated million hectares of land has been burned by bushfire across Australia following catastrophic fire conditions in recent weeks, killing an estimated 1000 koalas along with other wildlife. (Photo by Nathan Edwards/Getty Images)

Jenny Evans via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 19: German tourists Julia Wasmiller (L) and Jessica Pryor look on at Mrs Macquarie's chair, wearing face masks due to heavy smoke on December 19, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has declared a state of emergency for the next seven days with ongoing dangerous fire conditions and almost 100 bushfires burning across the state. It's the second state of emergency declared in NSW since the start of the bushfire season. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

PETER PARKS via Getty Images A bushfire burns outside a property near Taree, 350km north of Sydney on November 12, 2019. - A state of emergency was declared on November 11, 2019 and residents in the Sydney area were warned of "catastrophic" fire danger as Australia prepared for a fresh wave of deadly bushfires that have ravaged the drought-stricken east of the country. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAEED KHAN via Getty Images Burnt trees are seen after a bushfire in Mount Weison in Blue Mountains, some 120 kilometres northwest of Sydney, on December 18, 2019. - Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said on December 18. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cassie Spencer via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 21: Kids play in the pool at a holiday park on December 21, 2019 in Shoalhaven Heads, NSW, Australia. A catastrophic fire danger warning has been issued for the greater Sydney region, the Illawarra and southern ranges as hot, windy conditions continue to hamper firefighting efforts across NSW. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency on Thursday, the second state of emergency declared in NSW since the start of the bushfire season. (Photo by Cassie Spencer/Getty Images)

SAEED KHAN via Getty Images A long exposure picture shows a car commuting on a road as the sky turns red from smoke of the Snowy Valley bushfire on the outskirts of Cooma on January 4, 2020. - Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia's relentless bushfire crisis on January 4, as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes amid catastrophic conditions. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Darrian Traynor via Getty Images EAST GIPPSLAND, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 04: The Australia Flag flies under red skies from the fires on January 04, 2020 in Bruthen Australia. Two people are dead and 28 remain missing following bushfires across the East Gippsland area, with Victorian premier Daniel Andrews declaring a state of disaster in the region. Thousands of people remain stranded in the coastal town of Mallacoota and are being evacuated by navy ships to Melbourne. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)