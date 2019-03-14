Man's Mobile Phone Protects Him From Arrow Attack

An Australian man’s life has been saved – by his mobile phone.

Incredibly his phone stopped an arrow from hitting him as he came under attack in rural New South Wales.

The 43-year-old was left with a small cut on his chin following the bizarre incident, but pictures released by the police show it could have been much. much worse.

The incident began when the attacker, carrying a bow and arrow, confronted the man outside his house, NSW police said.

The victim then raised his phone to photograph the potential attack, when his assailant fired the arrow.

Instead of being a camera, the phone suddenly became a unlikely shield, helping to protect the victim from potentially serious injury.

Police said the arrow pierced the victim’s phone, knocking it back into his face.

He suffered a small cut but was otherwise unhurt.

The two men were known to each other, said officers.

The incident happened in the town of Nimbin, some 110 miles south of Brisbane, earlier this week.

The 39-year-old man who fired the arrow has been charged with assault and property damage offences, and will appear in court next month.

The town of Nimbin has a reputation for being the marijuna capital of Australia.