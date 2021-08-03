Australian Olympians are under investigation for alleged “unacceptable behavior” on their flight home from Tokyo.

Members of the men’s national soccer and rugby sevens teams were drunk, loud and obnoxious during a 10-hour Japan Airlines flight that arrived back in Sydney on Friday morning, The Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing unnamed sources “with knowledge of the matter.”

“While there has been no formal complaint from the airline, unacceptable behavior was brought to our attention and I directly raised the issue with our member sports CEOs,” Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Matt Carroll said in a statement, per ESPN.

“It’s extremely disappointing but both rugby and football have told me that such behavior is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologized to the Australian Olympic Team,” Carroll added. “The CEOs have undertaken to take the appropriate action and report back to us.”

Rugby Australia and Football Australia, the governing bodies, are now investigating.

Australia’s national men’s rugby sevens team placed seventh in Tokyo. The women placed fifth. The men’s soccer team crashed out in the group stages.

The women’s team takes on the U.S. in Thursday’s bronze medal match.