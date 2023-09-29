Autoworkers Union Expands Strike To More Factories

The United Auto Workers announced Friday that it would expand its strike at Ford and General Motors to include another 7,000 workers.

UAW President Shawn Fain told members in a Facebook Live broadcast that the union had “momentum” in discussions with Stellantis, so it would not grow its strike at that automaker. Stellantis is the owner of the Dodge and Jeep brands.

“Sadly, despite our willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress,” Fain said.

Advertisement

Fain called on workers at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant in Illinois and GM’s Lansing Delta facility in Michigan to walk out at noon Friday.