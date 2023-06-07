Oh, Duck Yeah! Apple Makes Huge Change To Autocorrect

If you’re an iPhone user, your sexts and angry texts are about to get a major upgrade: Apple is going to make it possible for users to actually type “fuck” in texts without being autocorrected.

Apple’s software chief, Craig Federighi, announced the big change on Tuesday at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Federighi told the crowd.

Granted, the tech company’s biggest announcement at the conference was the introduction of its futuristic, expensive mixed reality headset called Vision Pro.

But if you’ve ever sent an awkward “ducking” text mid-argument or mid-sext, you know this is seismic news, too. (In the latter case, there’s no way your sext could’ve been as bad as Jeff Bezo’s sexts, and his didn’t even involve birds!)

sexting on an iPhone: i am going to duck you so hard — stephen (@bortions) February 13, 2015

The texting tweak is expected to be part of the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, which will be available to everyone else this fall as a free software update for iPhone X and later.

Until then, autocorrect and its static dictionary will continue to insist you wash your potty mouth and change that expletive to “duck.”

If you’re impatient for the fix and want to avoid any ducking texts in the meantime, go into your phone settings, and make sure your phone knows your colorful personal vocabulary:

Go to Settings → General → Keyboard → Text Replacement.

Then, add your words or phrases to both the Phrase and Shortcut fields, which will add them to the dynamic dictionary.