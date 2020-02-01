Masked Men With Automatic Weapons Swarm Kentucky Capitol Building

Men in balaclavas packing automatic rifles and wearing camouflage, bullet-proof vests and combat boots marched into the Kentucky capitol in Frankfort Friday, driving out terrified visitors.
The men were gun rights activists and members of the group “We Are KY Gun Owners,” staging a Second Amendment rally proving they have a right to appear to be a paramilitary operation in the open-carry state. They were allowed by security to step around the capitol’s metal detectors.
“We can’t just whittle away one little piece here, one little piece there,” Calen Studler told the Louisville Courier Journal, referring to gun rights. “Then the [Constitution] doesn’t mean what it says anymore.”
Twitter critics, wondering how America would react if the men were Muslim, responded as expected: