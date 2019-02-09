Ava DuVernay And Cicely Tyson Share Majestic Twitter Exchange Over Time Cover

The 94-year-old acting legend tweeted to the acclaimed “Selma” director on Saturday, sharing her appreciation for the opportunity to grace the cover of Time. It’s the magazine’s second annual “Optimism” issue, which went on sale Friday.

“I have been asked multiple times what it feels like to be on the cover of @TIME?” Tyson wrote. “My humblest answer is, had u not been guest editor, I would probably never know. For that I am truly grateful and thankful that God put u in my life. I hope the cover inspires many more.”

DuVernay responded, “It was my true honor, Your Majesty.”

.@ava I have been asked multiple times what it feels like to be on the cover of @TIME? My humblest answer is, had u not been guest editor, I would probably never know. For that I am truly grateful and thankful that God put u in my life. I hope the cover inspires many more. #love — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) February 9, 2019

It was my true honor, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/shjMrY3TmO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 9, 2019

Tyson, who was notably nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 1970s film “Sounder,” has also been recognized for her years of activism. The Emmy Award-winning actress currently plays Ophelia Harkness in Shondaland’s hit series “How to Get Away With Murder” and received an honorary Oscar this past November.

In a letter to readers, DuVernay wrote that the “Art of Optimism” issue intends to “present the idea of optimism, hopeful progress and radical change through the appreciation of art.”

The special edition features two covers; the other one has an original painting by 36-year-old South African artist Nelson Makamo.

I love you, Ms. Tyson. Thank you for all that you are, and for all that you continue to give us. This is the least of what you deserve, Your Majesty. https://t.co/Ytj0DId4Kr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 9, 2019

DuVernay also thanked Tyson for her decades of contributions to society in another tweet Saturday.

“I love you, Ms. Tyson,” she wrote. “Thank you for all that you are, and for all that you continue to give us. This is the least of what you deserve, Your Majesty.”

Debra Lee, former BET Networks chairman and CEO, joined in on the celebration of powerful women on Twitter.

“Congratulations @IAmCicelyTyson!” she wrote. “So well deserved. And you look gorgeous!! Thank you @ava for shining a light on our queen!!”