Filmmaker Ava DuVernay turned Donald Trump’s own insult of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) back on the president.

DuVernay on Wednesday tweeted a montage of Trump making sexually inappropriate comments about his daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.

“Actually, @realDonaldTrump, this is what most of us would define as nasty,” the Oscar-nominated director captioned the clip, here:

Actually, @realDonaldTrump, this is what most of us would define as nasty. pic.twitter.com/tNe40y6Q29 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 12, 2020

In the supercut, Trump admits that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her” and says the favorite thing they have in common is sex.

Trump also speculates about the size of Tiffany Trump’s breasts. She was just 1 when Trump made the comment to celebrity journalist Robin Leach in 1994.

DuVernay’s response was well-received on Twitter and prompted people to post other adjectives they use to describe the president:

Creepy — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 12, 2020

I literally got sick to my stomach watching this — 💛💚VOTE - Across Broken Glass💛💚 (@QueenLambright7) August 12, 2020

Entitled without consciousness — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) August 12, 2020

So gross. Who says that about their daughter ?



Trump is nasty... https://t.co/5HuuLZDOuu — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 12, 2020

Nasty. Vile. Criminal. Unholy. Take your pick. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) August 12, 2020

Wow. Just wow. And ew. — Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara) August 12, 2020

And a big side of nausea. 🤢 🤮 https://t.co/crYFoEZ8sL — PJ Byrne (@PJ_Byrne) August 12, 2020

Disgusting — Robert C. Riley (@RobRileyNYC) August 12, 2020

