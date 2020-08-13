Filmmaker Ava DuVernay turned Donald Trump’s own insult of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) back on the president.
Trump described Harris as “nasty” after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday announced her as his running mate in the 2020 election.
DuVernay on Wednesday tweeted a montage of Trump making sexually inappropriate comments about his daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.
“Actually, @realDonaldTrump, this is what most of us would define as nasty,” the Oscar-nominated director captioned the clip, here:
In the supercut, Trump admits that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her” and says the favorite thing they have in common is sex.
Trump also speculates about the size of Tiffany Trump’s breasts. She was just 1 when Trump made the comment to celebrity journalist Robin Leach in 1994.
DuVernay’s response was well-received on Twitter and prompted people to post other adjectives they use to describe the president: