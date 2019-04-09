Ava DuVernay Wants To See This Couple’s 'Dear, Black Love’ Story On The Screen

Ava DuVernay has joined the chorus of people on Twitter who have fallen for the love story of Kiesh and Crystal, a couple featured in Refinery29′s new series titled “Dear, Black Love.”

On Monday night, the “When They See Us” creator shared a video featuring the two women on Twitter, writing that she wants to see the couple’s real-life love story on screen.

“If no one is gonna write this for the screen, then I will,” she wrote. “Although I’m booked til 2021. So that probably won’t work. Can someone step up?”

She continued, “Cause they are just too lovely and I wanna see them in an 8-part series with wardrobe + cinematography. I’m a sucker for a good love story.”

If no one is gonna write this for the screen, then I will. Although I’m booked til 2021. So that probably won’t work. Can someone step up? Cause they are just too lovely and I wanna see them in an 8-part series with wardrobe + cinematography. I’m a sucker for a good love story. https://t.co/oSkXXQuNrD — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 9, 2019

Refinery29 released the episode of its series “Dear, Black Love” featuring Kiesh and Crystal on Monday. The series was created for the publication’s community called Unbothered, an outlet “made for and by Black millennial women,” according to its Instagram account.

Twitter users celebrated the couple’s raw declaration of their love for one another – and their affirmation of what it means to love another black woman. Their segment has since been viewed over a million times on Twitter.

“This conversation felt so authentic,” one Twitter user wrote. “A pleasure to watch such a loving couple.”

During the episode, both Kiesh and Crystal ask each other how it feels to love a black woman. “Loving a black woman feels like a privilege,” Kiesh says in the video. “It feels like I’m seen.”

Obsessed with both of these queens. https://t.co/WadcHh4Z6d — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) April 9, 2019

Crystal later responded to the same question saying, “Black women are everything. And my favorite black woman is everything, so it’s just important to me.”

Elsewhere in the video segment, Kiesh and Crystal share their first impressions of one another and talk about how their love has grown.

“I’ve never had anyone love me – or never known that I deserve love like this,” Kiesh tells Crystal at one point.

Lena Waithe joined the voices celebrating the video on Monday, calling Kiesh and Crystal “queens.” She later responded to DuVernay’s call to have their story represented on screen.

“Are you trolling me???” the Emmy-winning screenwriter tweeted. “Let me look at my slate and try to unbook myself. But I also see this as a docuseries.”

Are you trolling me??? Let me look at my slate and try to unbook myself. But I also see this as a docuseries. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) April 9, 2019

Twitter users clearly agreed with Waithe and DuVernay’s call for more content on Kiesh and Crystal:

What did I just watch?? Is this real? Are they for real? People really love each other like this?? pic.twitter.com/wWTnWPQuDJ — There is no Y in Mane - Every Memphian (@kimikoko73) April 9, 2019

Listen, I do not cry often but this vid took me out. And it happened on the train in front other people. Whew, they’ve got sumn special! pic.twitter.com/VJvmEkTRw4 — joy adjacent (@joyadjacent) April 9, 2019

This was really sweet. I wish it were longer. — zellie (@zellieimani) April 8, 2019

i’m crying !!! — Ari Fitz (@itsarifitz) April 9, 2019