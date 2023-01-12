What's Hot

Biden Aides Reportedly Found More Classified Files From VP Days In Private Location

New York GOP Leaders Calls On Rep. George Santos To Resign

Leslie Jones Had A Psychic Sketch Her Future Soul Mate And... Wow

Texas Executes Ex-Police Officer Who Hired 2 Men To Kill His Wife

White House: Jill Biden Has Cancerous Lesions Removed

Ryan Zinke Rants That 'Deep State' Wants To 'Wipe Out The American Cowboy'

Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free In First Trailer For New Documentary

Virginia Republicans Make Good On Youngkin’s Promise, Introduce 15-Week Abortion Ban

Golden Globes Pianist Chloe Flower Says It Wasn't Her Playing Winners Off Stage

TikTok Shows Vanessa Hudgens 'Manifesting' Austin Butler's Golden Globe-Winning Role

Regina Hall Loses It Laughing Over Golden Globes Teleprompter Script

Illinois Bans Semi-Automatic Weapons In Gun Safety Win

EntertainmentMoviesStreaming Servicesjames cameron

James Cameron Sends A Clear Message To Streamers After 'Avatar' Sequel Success

"We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this. We need to go to theaters and have that experience,'" Cameron said.
Ben Blanchet

“Avatar: The Way of Water” filmmaker James Cameron had sharp words for streamers on Tuesday and said he’s “tired of sitting” around streaming films following the success of his latest movie at the box office.

Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel, which has grossed over $1.7 billion, is the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time and the film is expected to break the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, something only five films before it have done.

Cameron, before Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards, told Variety that he thinks of the film’s success at the box office as linked to audiences returning to theaters following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m thinking of it in the terms of we’re back to theaters around the world, people are going back to theaters, even going to theaters in China where they’re having this huge COVID surge,” Cameron told Variety.

“We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this. We need to go to movie theaters and have that experience.’ Enough with the streaming already. I’m tired of sitting on my ass.”

The filmmaker, who now has directed three of the seven highest-grossing films of all time, has previously said that his roughly $350 to $460 million “Avatar” sequel had to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever made in order to break even.

Cameron recently told CNN’s Chris Wallace that the film will easily earn over $2 billion and added that he can’t “wiggle out” of releasing future sequels.

“We’ve begun a franchise at this point,” Cameron said.

“We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community