'Avengers Endgame' Crosses $2 Billion At Global Box Office In Record Time

Captain America

<strong>Katla</strong>: If the beard/hair sticking out of the costume on the right doesn't steal the show, I don't know what does.<br> <strong>Mike:</strong> Dude on the right has a better body, and Chris Evans is definitely not getting into the after-party without a laminate. Dumb ass.<br> <strong>Carol:</strong> Leaving the house in a Captain America outfit without a shield is like leaving the house for the Oscars without the net worth of a small country dangling from your ears. Accessories, people. This isn't rocket science.<br> <strong>Ross:</strong> In fairness, the gentleman on the right may be a more accurate representation of today's America that the good Captain has vowed to protect.<br> <strong>Christine:</strong> Guy on the right wins for having a badge. Lord knows I love a dude who can get me into VIP.<br> <strong>WINNER:</strong> Guy on the right.