In “Avengers: Infinity War,” Doctor Strange tells Tony Stark: “We’re in the endgame now.” At the time, we had no idea that, for Ant-Man, he perhaps meant it literally.
For more than a year, a theory has been brewing online about how Ant-Man’s “endgame” could be single-handedly taking out Thanos by shrinking down, going into his butt and then expanding into Giant-Man.
We know what you’re thinking: It seems foolproof. And the internet has run with it.
Typing in “Ant Man” and “Thanos” on Twitter will give you an endless stream of memes and jokes. (Wednesday’s viral picture of the first photo of a black hole didn’t help, as you can see.) “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo have commented on it, saying they didn’t even know if Doctor Strange ever got to that possibility in his 14 million visions of the future in “Infinity War.” Also, Paul Rudd, who’s been confronted with the theory before, recently joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Look, these lips are sealed.”
(Probably good to keep your lips closed regardless, Ant-Man.)
HuffPost spoke last year with Spiros Michalakis, a quantum physicist and science consultant for Marvel, who seemed to confirm it’d be possible for Ant-Man or Wasp to shrink down and destroy Thanos, referring to a comment Evangeline Lilly made about going tiny and punching Thanos’ brain.
“There’s even an interview where Evangeline Lilly was like, ‘The Wasp could’ve easily flown into his ear and punched [Thanos’] brains out and everything would be fine,’ and I applaud that,” Michalakis said.
Now, however, the theory is getting pooh-poohed by the guys behind “Endgame.”
In a phone interview with the “Avengers: Endgame” writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely over the weekend, the pair seemed to put the theory to rest, saying that Thanos’ Infinity Stones would likely prevent any Ant-Man shenanigans. We’ll note that Markus and McFeely got so animated talking about the theory that at times it was hard to tell their voices apart. But to the best of our knowledge, here’s what they said:
McFeely: I’m devastated that people have guessed Ant-Man is going to crawl up Thanos’ butt.
HuffPost: I actually interviewed quantum physicist and Marvel consultant Spiros Michalakis last year, who was all about Ant-Man going into Thanos.
McFeely: [Laugh] I’m not saying I’m not all about it!
Markus: Thanos’ colon is stronger than Ant-Man. Let me just say that, this is canon: Thanos can take a punch from Thor, and what’s to prevent Thanos from crawling up Ant-Man’s butt? He’s got the Infinity Stones. He can do whatever he wants.
The pair added that Thanos could target Ant-Man when he turns into Giant-Man, which could be the end for Ant-Man’s end.
Despite their thoughts on the “Thanus” theory, Markus seemed pretty impressed by some of the ideas out there posed by theorists.
“Sometimes you just go, ‘Oh that’s wrong.’ But there have been a couple, I can’t remember which ones, where I thought, ‘That is really clever. You might want to consider coming out here.’”
Time will tell if Ant-Man goes into Thanos’ rear. In the meantime, we’ll just leave this cheeky response from Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, right here:
"Avengers: Endgame" hits theaters April 26.