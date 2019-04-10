McFeely: I’m devastated that people have guessed Ant-Man is going to crawl up Thanos’ butt.

HuffPost: I actually interviewed quantum physicist and Marvel consultant Spiros Michalakis last year, who was all about Ant-Man going into Thanos.

McFeely: [Laugh] I’m not saying I’m not all about it!

Markus: Thanos’ colon is stronger than Ant-Man. Let me just say that, this is canon: Thanos can take a punch from Thor, and what’s to prevent Thanos from crawling up Ant-Man’s butt? He’s got the Infinity Stones. He can do whatever he wants.