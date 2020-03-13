We solemnly swear the “Avengers” writers were up to no good when originally plotting out one particular death.
In “Avengers: Endgame,” Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, has her final moments when she sacrifices herself on the planet Vormir in order to get the Soul Stone. However, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johansson revealed that Black Widow’s end was almost a lot scarier and had a “Harry Potter”-like twist.
Talking about her death in “Endgame,” the actor said she filmed a chase scene with an “army of Dementor-type creatures.”
Dementors, of course, are the “Harry Potter” characters that look like grim reapers and make you feel like you’ll never be happy again, which is what kids watching “Endgame” may have felt if the monsters had made it on-screen.
“I was thinking, ‘Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look,’” Johansson said.
Apparently, there was too much going on in the scene, and eventually it was reshot with a quieter moment between Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and Black Widow. In the end, she beats him in a race to self-sacrifice in order to get the Soul Stone.
“We wanted to leave [the audience] with the weight of that loss and the shock of it,” the actor said.
Talking to HuffPost last year, “Endgame” writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely opened up about why Black Widow ultimately sacrificed herself, saying it was about giving characters closure and heroic endings.
Markus said, “We had to take two people up there who love each other and we know that Clint [Renner] and Natasha [Johansson] have had a very long relationship that they would qualify, and then once we brought them up there it became a question of who is at the end of their story, because we wanted — when we were ‘killing people’ or ending their run — we wanted to make sure that they had closure, that there was an appropriateness to the death when it happened so that it would feel heroic and not tragic.”
But don’t worry about Black Widow. As Albus Dumbledore would say, “To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.” And Black Widow’s next great adventure kicks off with her own eponymous movie, which is so far still scheduled to come out this year. So 10 points to her!