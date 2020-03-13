Markus said, “We had to take two people up there who love each other and we know that Clint [Renner] and Natasha [Johansson] have had a very long relationship that they would qualify, and then once we brought them up there it became a question of who is at the end of their story, because we wanted — when we were ‘killing people’ or ending their run — we wanted to make sure that they had closure, that there was an appropriateness to the death when it happened so that it would feel heroic and not tragic.”

But don’t worry about Black Widow. As Albus Dumbledore would say, “To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.” And Black Widow’s next great adventure kicks off with her own eponymous movie, which is so far still scheduled to come out this year. So 10 points to her!