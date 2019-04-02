'Avengers: Endgame' Special Look Trailer Braces Fans For Final Impact

The Avengers are coming for ya, Thanos.

Their superhero ranks may be depleted, but a “special look” trailer of “Avengers: Endgame” posted on Tuesday showed they’re ready to fight to the finish ― even on Thanos’ turf. (Watch it below.)

“You could not live with your own failure,” Thanos taunts in the clip. “Where did that bring you? Back to me.”

Supervillains talk such smack, don’t they?

Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers (Captain America) shake hands to reaffirm their trust, and Stark and Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) reunite with a hug. All is not right with the universe, but maybe it’s getting closer.

Advance tickets went on sale Tuesday for the April 26 opening of the Marvel blockbuster, and the demand crashed purchase sites, Deadline reported.

We can’t blame Thanos for that one.