'Avengers: Endgame' Director Reveals When People Can Start Sharing Spoilers

All bets will soon be off when it comes to posting spoilers about box office hit “Avengers: Endgame.”

The film’s cast members have begged viewers via the viral #DontSpoilTheEndGame campaign not to share plot points.

Of course, some folks disregarded the plea.

But, in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Thursday, director Joe Russo gave his blessing for fans to talk about the movie as much as they want starting on Monday.

“Part of why we make these movies is for conversation,” said Russo, who directed the film with his brother Anthony.

“Give it two weekends,” he added. “Not everybody can get there the first weekend, but I think if you haven’t seen it yet you should go out and see it because I think by Monday people are going to be talking about it.”

Check out the interview here:

If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!

Check out @GMA for the full video... pic.twitter.com/gGrvUgLL6k — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 2, 2019

Actor Chris Evans (aka Captain America) issued a cheeky response to the spoiler news:

Does that mean I can start posting set videos on Monday? https://t.co/X9c946pFW6 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2019

Some people on Twitter suggested the lifting of the spoiler ban could be a ploy to get even more people to go and see the movie this weekend.

Others imagined the online “free for all” that is about to take place over the film.

It’s interesting how they weaponized spoiler bans -and it worked! - and are now using it to push ticket sales, which will also probably work. https://t.co/9Bg1pbji48 — Jesse Kinos-Goodin (@JesseKG) May 2, 2019

I think this a good rule of thumb for spoilers:



TV spoilers: Immediately after/during the show.



Movie spoilers: Following the second weekend of the initial release date. https://t.co/OXBEzBAZx3 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 2, 2019

Looks like it's a free for all on Endgame spoilers come Monday! https://t.co/wpILkoZVI2 — Mike Jennings (@mikejjennings) May 2, 2019

Aiight. Come Monday, it's the WILD WILD WEST outchea https://t.co/oHmXVIkdwE — Paul Chin (@ohyeahpaulchin) May 2, 2019