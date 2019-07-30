'Avengers: Endgame' Star Angela Bassett Reveals She Has Yet To Watch Movie

We’re sure she has better things to do. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In an interview on “Entertainment Weekly Live,” Angela Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramonda in “Avengers: Endgame,” let it slip that she has yet to see the movie.

“It’s three hours long, right?” she said during the radio show. “I haven’t seen it.”

She admitted that, though she “was there,” she doesn’t “know where it is up in there and how it plays out.”

The wildly popular movie, which clocks in at just over three hours, recently became the highest-grossing film of all time, making Bassett’s confession all the more amusing. Though she hasn’t seen it, the actress said that her kids have watched it twice.

“I’m like, ‘Y’all have fun. I’m just gonna relax and chill at home, thanks. Tell me all about it,’” she said on the show.

The actress is currently promoting her Netflix movie “Otherhood,” which also stars Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman. The film centers on empty-nester moms whose “sons are not connecting with them,” so they decide to celebrate Mother’s Day in one another’s company, she told NPR. The three end up making moves to surprise their adult sons and repair the relationships.