Figuring that the “intergalactic genocide” of the previous “Avengers” movie wasn’t exactly kid-friendly, Jimmy Kimmel on Monday presented a children’s storybook version ahead of the upcoming release of “Avengers: Endgame.”

The kiddies won’t be getting the “all for one” superhero vibe from the reading on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The “Avengers” stars, including Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, blame Chris Hemsworth’s Thor for the universe’s staggering death count in “Avengers: Infinity War” as they recite the tale.

Thor should have gone for the head, not the chest, to subdue supervillain Thanos, they note ruefully. “He blew it,” Johansson says in a line that definitely isn’t on the page. ”[Bleepin’] Thor,” Ruffalo added.

Hemsworth took umbrage in a blistering response to his “pathetic” colleagues. Watch the storytime fun above.