Singer Avery Wilson Of 'The Voice' Comes Out As Bisexual

Avery Wilson celebrated his 25th birthday by going public about his sexuality.

The Connecticut-born singer-songwriter, who competed on Season 3 of “The Voice,” told fans on Twitter Saturday that he is bisexual.

I’m bisexual . Ok bye 👋🏾 — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) July 18, 2020

On Sunday, Wilson opened up further in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I’ve always personally faced but publicly never answered one HUGE question about myself — all because I wanted my privacy and I felt like my business, is just that — MY business,” he wrote. “To finally answer the question....YES, I’m a bisexual man who’s in love with LOVE. I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will!”

“With that being said, cheers to new beginnings and unapologetically walking in your truth,” he added. “It feels good as hell and I wish all y’all the same.”

By Monday, Wilson’s Instagram post had received more than 21,000 likes as well as praise from a number of high-profile followers.

Broadway’s Mykal Kilgore, who became a viral sensation for his gospel-infused take on on Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Calif.) “reclaiming my time” speech in 2017, wrote, “I’m proud of you, friend. Sending you all the love in the world.”

Not all of the responses, however, were quite as supportive. Still, Wilson expressed no regrets for speaking his truth.

“Be real with yourself and everything else falls in place,” he tweeted Sunday.

After being voted off “The Voice” in 2012, Wilson scored a deal with RCA Records, and dropped a debut single, “If I Have To,” three years later.

Since then, he’s released two EPs, 2018’s “FYI” and 2019’s “8:34.” His most recent single is “Smoke,” released in June in acknowledgement of the ongoing protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!