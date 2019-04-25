HuffPost Amazon's oversized avocado pool float is as extra as guac.

Oversized pool floaties and Instagram-worthy beach towels took over beaches and poolsides coast-to-coast last summer. With summer 2019 right around the corner, it’s never too early to start thinking about the beach accessories you’ll need, like reef-safe sunscreen, a figure-flattering swimsuit and of course the perfect float.

Fortunately, the best pool float of the year surfaced early this year. This avocado pool float on Amazon is the perfect complement to 2017′s uncomfortably realistic avocado bathing suit. It has a removable beach ball “pit” that’s perfect for playing an impromptu volleyball game in and out of the water. Plus, with the pit ball removed, it becomes a perfect sun lounger or floating seat. It’s like two beach essentials in one.

Basically, it’s everything you avo wanted out of a pool float.



This smash of a pool accessory is on Amazon for just $22 and has a 4.5-star rating. When fully inflated, it’s 65 inches long, so there’s plenty of room for you and even a friend. It’s made with durable, raft-grade material, so you don’t have to worry about it popping the first time you take it for a spin, and it can be inflated with a hair dryer or hand pump. It’s almost easier than finding the perfectly ripe avocado for breakfast.

Finding the ripe, er, right, float for all your summer needs can be a challenge, but we’re loving this avocado floater if only for the ’grams it’ll inspire. The fact that it’s big enough for sunbathing or reading your favorite summer thriller is extra — and we all know avo is extra.

