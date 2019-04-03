Food & Drink

All The Avocado Recipes To Make And Eat Right Now

President Donald Trump's threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border means we have three weeks to EAT THEM ALL.

Though Americans have developed a love for avocados that cannot be broken, most of the avocados we eat are most certainly not American. Sure, we grow some avocados in California and also Florida (ahem, “diet avocados”), but those aren’t what the majority of us eat in our guacamole and avocado toast.

We get most of them from Mexico, the world’s leader in avocado production. Mexico grew 1.52 million metric tons in 2014, dwarfing the world’s other top producers: Dominican Republican (0.42), Peru (0.35), Indonesia (0.31) and Colombia (0.28).

And it just so happens that President Donald Trump has threatened to close the border between the U.S. and Mexico. If he actually does it, Americans would have three weeks before we run out of imported Mexican avocados.

“You couldn’t pick a worse time of year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now,” said Steve Barnard, president and chief executive of Mission Produce, the world’s largest distributor and grower of avocados. “California is just starting and they have a very small crop, but they’re not relevant right now and won’t be for another month or so.”

Trump’s threat caused the price of avocados to spike by 34 percent on Tuesday, the most in nearly a decade.

In a worst-case scenario, you don’t have much time to load up on your favorite avocado recipes. But don’t forget ― though avocados are loaded with nutrition, nutritionists actually suggest you limit yourself to half an avocado per day.

Check out our favorite recipes below!

Crispy Beer Battered Avocado Tacos
How Sweet It Is
Get the Crispy Beer Battered Avocado Tacos recipe from How Sweet It Is
Mediterranean Avocado Chicken Salad
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Mediterranean Avocado Chicken Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Citrus Fennel And Avocado Salad
Foodie Crush
Get the Citrus Fennel and Avocado Salad recipe from Foodie Crush
Avocado Boats
Minimalist Baker
Get the Avocado Boats recipe from Minimalist Baker
Avocado Brownies
How Sweet It Is
Get the Avocado Brownies recipe from How Sweet It Is
Avocado Tabbouleh
Cookie And Kate
Get the Avocado Tabbouleh recipe from Cookie + Kate
Avocado And Banana Bread
Damn Delicious
Get the Avocado and Banana Bread recipe from Damn Delicious
BLT Lettuce Wraps With Avocado Ranch
How Sweet It Is
Get the BLT Lettuce Wraps with Avocado Ranch recipe from How Sweet It Is
Breakfast Enchiladas With Avocado Cream Sauce
Naturally Ella
Get the Breakfast Enchiladas with Avocado Cream Sauce recipe from Naturally Ella
Grilled Corn and Feta Egg In A Hole Avocado Toast
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Grilled Corn and Feta Egg in a Hole Avocado Toast recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Chocolate Peanut Butter Avocado Pudding
Minimalist Baker
Get the Chocolate Peanut Butter Avocado Pudding recipe from Minimalist Baker
Spicy Smashed Avocado And Asparagus With Dill Havarti Grilled Cheese
Foodie Crush
Get the Spicy Smashed Avocado and Asparagus with Dill Havarti Grilled Cheese recipe from Foodie Crush
Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Cooking Classy
Get the Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing recipe from Cooking Classy
Black Bean Tacos with California Avocado-Sweet Corn Salad
Naturally Ella
Get the Black Bean Tacos with California Avocado-Sweet Corn Salad recipe from Naturally Ella
Green Goddess Egg Salad With Avocado
Feasting at Home
Get the Green Goddess Egg Salad With Avocado recipe from Feasting at Home
Avocado Bruschetta With Balsamic Reduction
Damn Delicious
Get the Avocado Bruschetta with Balsamic Reduction recipe from Damn Delicious
Chilled Avocado Soup
Naturally Ella
Get the Chilled Avocado Soup recipe from Naturally Ella
Avocado Hummus
Cooking Classy
Get the Avocado Hummus recipe from Cooking Classy
Portobello Steaks With Avocado Chimichurri
Minimalist Baker
Get the Portobello Steaks With Avocado Chimichurri recipe from Minimalist Baker
Buffalo Chicken And Avocado BLT Wraps
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Buffalo Chicken and Avocado BLT Wraps recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Avocado Caprese Skillet Chicken
Cooking Classy
Get the Avocado Caprese Skillet Chicken recipe from Cooking Classy
Beet, Avocado and Fried Goat Cheese Salad
Foodie Crush
Get the Beet, Avocado and Fried Goat Cheese Salad recipe from Foodie Crush
Sweet Corn Cake Eggs Benedict With Avocado Hollandaise
How Sweet It Is
Get the Sweet Corn Cake Eggs Benedict with Avocado Hollandaise recipe from How Sweet It Is
Avocado Pound Cake
Macheesmo
Get the Avocado Pound Cake recipe from Macheesmo
Cheesy Avocado Crab Stuffed Piquillo Pepper Ciabatta Pizzette's
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Cheesy Avocado Crab Stuffed Piquillo Pepper Ciabatta Pizzette's recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Avocado Caprese
Foodie Crush
Get the Avocado Caprese recipe from Foodie Crush
Avocado Egg Rolls
Damn Delicious
Get the Avocado Egg Rolls recipe from Damn Delicious
Grilled Corn, Tomato And Avocado Salad
How Sweet It Is
Get the Grilled Corn, Tomato and Avocado Salad recipe from How Sweet it Is
Chocolate Avocado Mousse
Adventures in Cooking
Get the Chocolate Avocado Mousse recipe from Adventures in Cooking
Avocado Chickpea Salad
Naturally Ella
Get the Avocado Chickpea Salad recipe from Naturally Ella
Avocado, Egg And English Muffin Sandwich
Cookie + Kate
Get the Avocado, Egg and English Muffin Sandwich recipe from Cookie + Kate
Roasted Summer Vegetable Mac And Cheese
How Sweet It Is
Get the Roasted Summer Vegetable Mac and Cheese recipe from How Sweet It Is
Southwestern Avocado Dressing
Buns in my Oven
Get the Southwestern Avocado Dressing recipe from Buns in my Oven
Avocado Chocolate Mousse With Summer Fruit
How Sweet It Is
Get the Avocado Chocolate Mousse with Summer Fruit recipe from How Sweet It Is
10-Minute Garden Herb Avocado Dip
Half Baked Harvest
Get the 10-Minute Garden Herb Avocado Dip recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Easy Classic Fiesta Guacamole
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Easy Classic Fiesta Guacamole recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Cajun Shrimp Guacamole
Bev Cooks
Get the Cajun Shrimp Guacamole recipe from Bev Cooks
Charred Lime And Roasted Tomato Guacamole
How Sweet It Is
Get the Charred Lime And Roasted Tomato Guacamole recipe from How Sweet It Is
Kale Guacamole
Cookie And Kate
Get the Kale Guacamole recipe from Cookie + Kate
Greek Guacamole
Minimalist Baker
Get the Greek Guacamole recipe from Minimalist Baker
Roasted Garlic and Pickled Jalapeno Guacamole
Foodie Crush
Get the Roasted Garlic and Pickled Jalapeno Guacamole recipe from Foodie Crush
Chunky Guacamole
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Chunky Guacamole recipe from Gimme Some Oven
Sriracha Guacamole
Damn Delicious
Get the Sriracha Guacamole recipe from Damn Delicious
Perfect Guacamole
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Perfect Guacamole recipe from Gimme Some Oven
Caramelized Pineapple, Bacon And Goat Cheese Guacamole
How Sweet It Is
Get the Caramelized Pineapple, Bacon and Goat Cheese Guacamole recipe from How Sweet It Is
Sweet Corn Grilled Guacamole
Damn Delicious
Get the Sweet Corn Grilled Guacamole recipe from Damn Delicious
Festive Pomegranate Guacamole
Cookie + Kate
Get the Festive Pomegranate Guacamole recipe from Cookie + Kate
Summer Garden Guacamole
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Summer Garden Guacamole recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Green Chile And Roasted Tomato Guacamole
Two Peas and their Pod
Get the Green Chile and Roasted Tomato Guacamole recipe from Two Peas and their Pod
Do-It-Yourself Guacamole Bar
Averie Cooks
Get the Do-It-Yourself Guacamole Bar recipe from Averie Cooks
Watermelon Feta Guacamole
Two Peas and their Pod
Get the Watermelon Feta Guacamole recipe from Two Peas and their Pod
Pesto Guacamole
Two Peas and their Pod
Get the Pesto Guacamole recipe from Two Peas and their Pod
Pineapple Guacamole
I Am A Food Blog
Get the Pineapple Guacamole recipe from I Am A Food Blog
Avocado Toast Upgrades
Donald TrumpMexicoRecipesU.S.-Mexico Borderavacado