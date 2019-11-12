Relationships

31 Award-Winning Pictures That Elevate The Wedding Photography Game

These pictures are worth a thousand words — and then some.

The best wedding photography makes you feel something inside: a silly shot makes you laugh, a love-filled snap make you smile and an emotional one tugs at your heartstrings.

Fearless Photographers, a website that showcases the best in wedding photography, recently released its latest collection of top-notch images. Over 10,000 photos were submitted by photogs all around the world; only 116 made the cut.

Below, see some of our favorites. Then head over to Fearless Photographers to see the rest of the collection.

1
TWO MANN STUDIOS
2
VÍCTOR LAX PHOTOGRAPHY
3
J'ADORE STUDIOS
4
DIVINEMETHOD PHOTOGRAPHY
5
AM STUDIO
6
SABINA MLADIN PHOTOGRAPHY
7
MATTHEW SOWA PHOTOGRAPHY
8
SASCHA REINKING PHOTOGRAPHY
9
LUMI FOTOGRAFIE
10
IÑAKI LUNGARÁN
11
SANOJ KUMAR PHOTOGRAPHY
12
TWO MANN STUDIOS
13
JORGE SASTRE
14
ID-BROTHERS
15
SOVEN AMATYA PHOTOGRAPHY
16
FOTÓGRAFOS VAGALUME
17
STEVEN HERRSCHAFT
18
NIX WEDDINGS
19
BEN & KELLY PHOTOGRAPHY
20
ELEFANTE STUDIOS
21
MISSION STUDIO
22
PHOTO-4U
23
MARIUS STOICA
24
SYLVAIN BOUZAT WEDDING
25
DIAMOND STREET PHOTOGRAPHY
26
TWO MANN STUDIOS
27
BEN & KELLY PHOTOGRAPHY
28
FLÁVIO ALVARENGA FOTOGRAFIA
29
OG STUDIO
30
SÉRGIO NOGUEIRA FOTOGRAFIA
31
CHEESE N CLICK PHOTOGRAPHY
