Relationships

30 Award-Winning Wedding Images That Deserve A Second Glance

There’s a whole lot of love, passion and laughter in these photos.
By Kelsey Borresen
12/28/2018 06:15pm ET

Among the countless wedding photos you come across scrolling through Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest, these images really stand out from the pack.

This month, Fearless Photographers, a website devoted to celebrating the very best wedding photography from around the world, released its latest collection of award-winning images. And they do not disappoint.

Below, we’ve showcased 30 of our favorites. You can see the collection in its entirety on the Fearless Photographers website.

1
NAYARA ANDRADE
2
HENDRA LESMANA
3
PAVEL GLUSCHUK
4
CARLOS SANTANATALIA
5
JESUS OCHOA
6
LIONEL MADIOU
7
JULIEN LAURENT GEORGES
8
HENDRA LESMANA
9
MAXIME FAURY
10
OLIVIER FRÉCHARD
11
DAVID SCHOLES
12
ALEX SHEVCHIK
13
GIUSEPPE GENOVESE
14
SANDER VAN MIERLO
15
RICHARD CLARKE
16
SAM WALZADE
17
FABIO MIRULLA
18
SYLVAIN BOUZAT
19
WIM WILMERS
20
POLK LIANG
21
KHOI LE
22
JUAN JOSE EUAN
23
UJJWAL VANVAR
24
AMER NABULSI
25
JOS WOODSMITH
26
FLAVIO ALVARENGA
27
TRENT GILLESPIE
28
ARTURO RODRIGUEZ
29
JORGE MERCADO
30
ANDREY JULAY
Best Wedding Photos of 2018
