HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The only thing getting you through this year of lost travel might just be daydreaming about all of the trips you plan to go on next year.
Fortunately, your jet-setting dreams might be one step closer to reality with Away luggage’s first-ever Black Friday deal this year.
The trendy, direct-to-consumer travel brand is spreading some holiday cheer this season with discounted bundles on luggage and travel essentials for a limited time. From Nov. 23 through Dec. 31, Away luggage’s Black Friday deal will be curated holiday sets for savings of up to $125 off.
You’ll find four different bundles to choose from Away this Black Friday: The Journey Set, The Weekend Set, The Extras Set and The Extra Extras Set.
Each discounted gift set features a customer favorite, like the Expandable Bigger Carry-On, the Weekender, the Hanging Toiletry Bag and the Jewelry Box.
One of our HuffPost Finds shopping editors previously reviewed Away luggage, dubbing it “worth it”— even at its full price.
Away unveiled it’s first-ever sale in September this year to so much hype, the site continued to crash throughout the day due to the brand’s “historical baggage discount sale,” so you could say these Black Friday markdowns are kind of a big deal.
These travel bags and accessories are the perfect travel gift for people who miss traveling, or for the person who has been doing a lot of weekend getaways.
Take a look below for details on Away luggage’s 2020 Black Friday deal:
1. The Journey Set: $330
The Journey Set includes The Everywhere Bag, The Expandable Bigger Carry-On, and Packing Cubes for $330. That’s a savings of $125.
2. The Weekend Set: $235
The Weekend Set includes The Weekender and The Backpack for $235. That’s a savings of $125.
3. The Extras Set: $115
The Extras Set includes Hanging Toiletry Bag, Large Shoe Cube and Packing Cubes for $115. That’s a savings of $40.
4. The Extra Extras Set: $145
The Extra Extras Set includes Large Toiletry Bag, Jewelry Box and Small Shoe Cubes for $145. That’s a savings of $40.