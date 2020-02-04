HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You might jump in the air for this Away x Serena Williams collab that just dropped.

It’s only the second month of the year, but you’ve probably already budgeted out how to use up your new vacation days, whether they’ll be spent going to Bangkok or Bora Bora.

While you’re busy booking a flight, finding a hotel and getting a pet sitter, it’s easy to forget about all the packing you have to get done before you board a plane.

But Serena Williams is here to help with that.

The tennis champ co-designed the collection with the travel brand. It includes Away’s hard-side and soft-side carry-ons, as well as a set of packing cubes, all in red and with a multicolor camo-printed lining on the inside that was “designed to reflect the bold spirit of Serena,” the brand said in a press release.

The brand’s line of soft-side luggage, called “The Expandables,” was released late last year.

While the color of the carry-ons and packing cubes is unique to this collaboration, the collection includes a completely new item, too: a shoe cube. It’s meant to organize your footwear from the rest of the stuff in your suitcase. Unfortunately, the cube’s the only piece in the collection that’s already sold out.

Williams represents the “modern traveler” who “mirrors the essence of our brand and what Away stands for,” said Jen Rubio, Away’s co-founder and chief brand officer, in the press release.

Away The collection features two suitcases, packing cubes and a shoe cube.

“With this collaboration, we’re looking forward to giving people a window into this side of Serena, shedding light on the habits, rituals and experiences with travel that shape who she is,” Rubio said.

But this isn’t the first and only partnership between the brand and tennis star. More Away x Serena Williams products are coming out later in the year, according to the company.