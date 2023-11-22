Away Away suitcases

A good piece of luggage or a high-quality suitcase is a splurge you’ll never regret. It should last for years and can even make traveling a significantly less harrowing experience. There’s a good chance you’ve spotted Away luggage while on your travels — they’ve become utterly ubiquitous in recent years.

The brand is known for beautifully designed suitcases and bags that brilliantly meld form and function. Starting today, you can take advantage of Away’s biggest Cyber Week suitcase sale ever and save 20% on all luggage — including suitcases from its two limited-edition holiday collections.

Once you try one of these suitcases, you’ll never be able to go back. (I have previously borrowed a friend’s and marveled at how easy it was to use.) You’ll get to travel in style while also enjoying just how roomy, practical and functional every single one of these bags is. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the brand’s most popular styles, all of which are seriously discounted right now.

Shop Away’s Black Friday deals through Nov. 27 and give your jet-setting experience a major upgrade. It’ll be an all-around game-changer on your next big travel day, especially during the hectic holiday season. Knowing that your suitcase can withstand the rough and tumble of airport chaos will at least give you peace of mind while navigating through the masses at the airport.

