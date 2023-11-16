ShoppingAir travelsalesBlack Friday

Away Just Kicked Off Its Biggest Cyber Week Sale Ever On Luggage

Once you try one of these suitcases, you’ll never be able to go back.
A good piece of luggage or a high-quality suitcase is a splurge you’ll never regret. It should last for years and can even make traveling a significantly less harrowing experience. There’s a good chance you’ve spotted Away luggage while on your travels — they’ve become utterly ubiquitous in recent years.

The brand is known for beautifully designed suitcases and bags that brilliantly meld form and function. Starting today, you can take advantage of Away’s biggest Cyber Week suitcase sale ever and save 20% on all luggage — including suitcases from its two limited-edition holiday collections.

Once you try one of these suitcases, you’ll never be able to go back. (I have previously borrowed a friend’s and marveled at how easy it was to use.) You’ll get to travel in style while also enjoying just how roomy, practical and functional every single one of these bags is. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the brand’s most popular styles, all of which are seriously discounted right now.

Shop Away’s Black Friday deals through Nov. 27 and give your jet-setting experience a major upgrade. It’ll be an all-around game-changer on your next big travel day, especially during the hectic holiday season. Knowing that your suitcase can withstand the rough and tumble of airport chaos will at least give you peace of mind while navigating through the masses at the airport.

1
Away
Away The Carry-On suitcase
Wirecutter named Away's carry-on their pick for best hard-sided carry-on suitcase — there's a reason you see it everywhere in airports! It's the brand's smallest suitcase and was designed to fit in all overhead bins. The outer hard shell is durable and strong yet lightweight, so even petite people like myself can hoist it up and down with ease. It has the brand's signature interior compression system that not only helps you to stay organized but makes it easier to pack all your belongings in nice and snug. It features a top handle, underside grab handle and four 360-degree spinner wheels that glide like the wind. It has a TSA-approved combo lock and three mesh interior pockets plus one hanging pocket. It is available in seven colors.
$220 at Away (regularly $275)
2
Away
The Bigger Carry-On Flex suitcase
This slightly larger version of the brand's smaller carry-on is made to fit as much clothing as possible with room to squeeze in a few more items thanks to its expanding flex design, which gives it over two additional inches of space. Similarly, it is both ultra-lightweight and sturdy, features a lock, spinner wheels, interior compression and a trolley handle. It comes with a laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate along with several interior compartments for ease of organization. It is available in six different colors.
$276 at Away (regularly $345)
3
Away
Away The Medium suitcase
Right now, you can snag this bag in one of five classic colors and one limited-edition holiday chrome hue. It boasts all the same beloved features as the two carry-on options above, but is made to be used as checked luggage. Despite its larger size, the smooth spinner wheels make transporting it manageable and smooth. It also comes with a laundry bag and multiple interior pockets and includes a color-matched leather luggage tag. Both carry-ons can also be nested inside this suitcase for easy storage, while The Medium can nest inside the larger sizes.
$276 at Away (regularly $345)
4
Away
Away The Large suitcase
If you're a notorious overpacker, then you need to go straight to The Large suitcase. It promises to hold over two weeks' worth of travel necessities. Like the other bags, it utilizes an interior compression system to ensure maximum convenience and has multiple interior pockets, a laundry bag and a matching leather tag. It ships in a dust bag so you can keep it in good condition even when it's stored away, and you can fit all the other suitcases inside it for some great space-saving nesting action. You can get it in five classic colors and one limited edition magenta hue. It's got everything the other bags have and more.
$300 at Away (regularly $375)

