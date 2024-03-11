“Great carry on. Rolls well, has full zipper for clothes on half with another zipper for delicates. Plus, I love the light blue color.” — Ellesclosetfinds

“My new FAVORITE suitcase. I LOVE this suitcase! The hard shell keeps your stuff protected and I love the amber color and the sleek handles that lay flat along the side and top. It rolls and spins nicely and has a nice long pull out handle that is long enough for a 5’10” woman. It’s small enough to be carry-on, but holds a lot! I was able to fit 4 pairs of pants, 2 sweatshirts, 4 tank tops, socks, underwear, toiletries, make-up, hair stuff, chargers, a light jacket, and 2 pairs of shoes inside without unzipping the extra thickness. I also like that on the inside there’s a zippered cover on one side, and an elastic clip on the other side to hold everything securely in place.” — TechyMom

“Perfect carry on. I ended up picking this color because it was on sale and I’m so glad I did - it’s so cute! I had no issues traveling with this as a carry on this weekend (although I did have to turn it sideways on a couple of flights due to the height). I had this thing packed full and it seemed super durable, especially the zippers!” — D

“Fantastic suitcase. Lovely suitcase, fits perfectly in overhead compartment as carry on luggage and easy to wipe and clean any scuff marks.” — Amanda N.

“It’s held up, taken on several trips. I think for the price, it’s a nice piece of luggage and reliable so far.” — Jgil

“Perfect carryon bag. This carryon bag was a gift for my 8yo for Christmas and she loves it. I love how it has a zipper compartment inside.” — Mich On The Mix

“Really nice. A really good option. Nice color, useful and comfortable. Highly recommended.” — Nice

“Perfect travel companions. This luggage set is a true gem! The stylish design caught my eye, but it’s the functionality that truly impressed me.” — AdamTown