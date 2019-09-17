Too many bags and still not enough space. That’s the problem Away is trying to solve with its newest travel carry-on accessory.

The Latitude is a horizontal silhouetted tote, while the Longitude is a vertical silhouetted bag. Both are available in black and buff leather with silver hardware, or are available in pine and ruby with champagne hardware. On the inside, both styles include a removable key-clip and a detachable zip pouch with an additional pocket to store cash and credit cards. Both can be personalized with up to three foil-stamped letters, so they’re also a great travel gift for people who love to travel.