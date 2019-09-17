HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Too many bags and still not enough space. That’s the problem Away is trying to solve with its newest travel carry-on accessory.
The Away Latitude Tote and the Away Longitude Tote are the stylish travel purses you’ve been waiting for. Though they’re made with unlined Italian leather with that signature sleek Away look, what makes these travel totes truly unique is the band on that back that’s the equivalent of a “pass-through pocket” so these carry-on totes can attach to your suitcase for perfectly streamlined travel. The strap can also be removed so you can easily use it between trips as a commuter tote or everyday purse.
Even people who love to travel will likely agree that traveling can be stressful AF, even when you’re prepared with the right travel accessories, a comfortable pair of travel shoes and a travel wallet that holds all your important documents in one place. If you’ve decided a pricey Away suitcase is really worth it, there’s still the problem of finding a practical travel purse or “personal item” to carry the essentials you need within reach during your flight. That’s what Away’s new travel totes are trying to make just a bit easier.
The Latitude is a horizontal silhouetted tote, while the Longitude is a vertical silhouetted bag. Both are available in black and buff leather with silver hardware, or are available in pine and ruby with champagne hardware. On the inside, both styles include a removable key-clip and a detachable zip pouch with an additional pocket to store cash and credit cards. Both can be personalized with up to three foil-stamped letters, so they’re also a great travel gift for people who love to travel.
Both the Latitude and Longitude are available from Away for $245 in black, buff, pine and ruby.