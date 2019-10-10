HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Away Away's first-ever soft-sided luggage is finally here.

If you’re still trying to decide if Away luggage is really worth it, this news might make the decision even ... softer?

Away, the luggage and travel accessories company known for it’s functional yet fashionable hard-case luggage, just launched its first-ever collection of soft-sided suitcases. Dubbed “The Expandables,” Away’s newest line of travel gear is made for chronic over-packing travelers who need a little extra room to squeeze in souvenirs at the end of their trip.

“The Expandables” have the same look of Away’s original luggage line, but the suitcases feature a durable nylon material designed to withstand tough travel conditions. Travelers will find most of the same features the brand already boasts on its current hard-case line, like TSA-approved combination locks, 360-degree spinner wheels, interior compression pads and that removable laundry bag.

The biggest difference, however, is that the new soft-luggage has a built-in zipper feature that increases the packing size by 4.5-centimeters. Because of the softer material, this collection also includes a front pocket to store any items you want easy access to.

There’s one big thing to be aware of before you buy: Away’s soft-sided luggage doesn’t come with the option of adding the ejectable battery like the hard-shell suitcases do. Travelers who are worried about staying juiced on their journey might consider snagging a portable power bank to keep in their purse or backpack. After all, travelers need to remove the power bank from the classic Away carry-on if they check their bag anyway.

This is the second seasonal launch from the direct-to-consumer travel brand, which in mid-September released a travel tote carry-on that attaches to a suitcase. A while back, the brand released modular packing cubes to keep luggage organized, but this is the first major suitcase addition they’ve offered since the brand’s debut in 2016.

The Away suitcase quickly became a favorite of frequent fliers and Instagrammers for its practical features, chic aesthetic and median price tag in a world where $50 luggage falls apart halfway through the trip and luxury luggage can easily set you back $500.