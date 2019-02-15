Awkwafina's Comedy Central Show Will Have An All-Women Writers Room

Rapper and actor Awkwafina is giving her fans a taste of what to expect in her upcoming Comedy Central show.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout star, born Nora Lum, announced in November that she’d be starring in her own series about her upbringing in Queens, New York. The show, which is also called “Awkwafina,” has received a 10-episode order.

And this week, Awkwafina herself tweeted about the show, revealing that it will have an all-women writers room and that it will feature “my father and my grandma, in a single family house, with many expired Asian Calendars.” (Side note: If you’re Asian and you don’t have an expired calendar in your house, you might as well give up your Asian card immediately.)

“This is a show about being raised by my grandma and dad in Queens, living at home and finding purpose,” she wrote.

Awkwafina described the show as “an ode to Queens and the cultural BUFFET of people that helped shape me into the human I am.”

The cast is already stacked with some prominent Asian-American faces. B.D. Wong will portray Awkwafina’s father, while Lori Tan Chinn of “Orange Is the New Black” will play her grandmother. Bowen Yang, a writer on “Saturday Night Live” who’s known for his spot-on celebrity lip-sync impressions, will play Awkwafina’s “more successful” cousin.