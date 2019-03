Why weren’t we invited?

Awkwafina shared a photo from Vanity Fair’s Oscar night party last month in Los Angeles on her Instagram page, featuring several iconic Asian-American celebrities, including Lana Condor, John Cho, and Constance Wu.

While Awkwafina joked about the crew’s “communal Asian glow,” people on the internet got major FOMO, wishing they were glowing right alongside them.

this is the kind of asian glow im ready to risk it all for pic.twitter.com/5qU41h28Fq — William Yu (@its_willyu) March 25, 2019

This makes my heart happy <3 — Blah Di Dah (@animegrrl) March 25, 2019

Everyone’s so happy, beautiful and talented 😍 — Beware the ides of...of you know (@JuryisStillOuch) March 25, 2019