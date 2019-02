The Oscars 2019 red carpet is getting LIT.

Rapper and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina, who is presenting an award with John Mulaney at Sunday’s 91st annual Academy Awards, rocked the red carpet in a DSQUARED² power suit.

Arguably the best part of her outfit was her clutch, which doubled as a flask. The actress didn’t hesitate to take a swig of tequila out of it.