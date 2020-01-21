Watch Awkwafina Answer Really Bizarre Questions From Jimmy Kimmel

Aside from an Oscar nomination snub despite her acclaimed performance in “The Farewell,” Awkwafina’s career has mostly been going great. She won a Golden Globe for the movie, starred in the hit film “Crazy Rich Asians” and now has her own Comedy Central show, “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.”

But late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel still asked the actor and comedian on his show Monday if she will ever wind up in a sewer. The query was part of Kimmel’s “3 Ridiculous Questions” segment, and Awkwafina gave it some serious thought.

“The way I live my life, it is a possibility,” she replied.

She had a bit more to say on the chances of it happening, and also discussed antelope vs. cantaloupe and her suspicions about “foreign mouths” on her cat’s head.

Watch the ridiculousness above.