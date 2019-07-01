Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

Awkwafina's Style Evolution Is A Colorful Breath Of Fresh Air

Power suits, prints and plaid, oh my.

Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, is making her dramatic acting debut in “The Farewell” this summer. But she’s been serving drama on the red carpet even before her show-stealing turn in last summer’s “Crazy Rich Asians.”

With a willingness to take fashion risks and a penchant for bold colors, she has quickly become a style star. A look back at some of her best outfits offers a refreshing and fun shift from the red carpet status quo, including power suits and polished gowns.

It’s hard to pick just one favorite look, but the gold 2019 Met Gala look by Altuzarra is certainly up there. Find yours below.

2016
Barry King via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" in Westwood, California, on May 16, 2016.
2018
Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images
At CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018.
2018
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Ocean's 8" in New York on June 5, 2018.
2018
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Celebrating the release of "Crazy Rich Asians" in Toronto on July 30, 2018.
2018
Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images
Promoting "Crazy Rich Asians" in Miami on Aug. 1, 2018.
2018
Prince Williams via Getty Images
At the Atlanta premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" on Aug. 2, 2018.
2018
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" in Hollywood on Aug. 7, 2018.
2018
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
At SiriusXM in New York on Aug. 15, 2018.
2018
GP Images via Getty Images
At the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2018.
2018
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
At the Claudia Li New York Fashion Week show in New York on Sept. 9, 2018.
2018
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
At the 2018 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, 2018.
2018
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
At the 38th annual Hawaii International Film Festival awards gala in Honolulu on Nov. 16, 2018.
2018
Presley Ann via Getty Images
At the Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2018.
2019
Presley Ann via Getty Images
At the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 13, 2019.
2019
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
At the 2019 National Board of Review Gala in New York on Jan. 8, 2019.
2019
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere for "The Farewell" in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 25, 2019.
2019
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2019.
2019
John Shearer via Getty Images
At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 24, 2019.
2019
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
At the Met Gala in New York on May 6, 2019.
2019
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
At the unveiling of Anne Hathaway's Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood on May 9, 2019.
2019
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
At EEEEEatscon 2019 in Santa Monica, California, on May 18, 2019.
2019
John Lamparski via Getty Images
At the opening night of "The Farewell" in Brooklyn, New York, on June 12, 2019.
2019
Rich Fury via Getty Images
At the 2019 Maui Film Festival in Wailea, Hawaii, on June 15, 2019.
2019
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
At "The Farewell" LA premiere in Los Angeles on June 26, 2019.
