Awkwafina's Style Evolution Is A Colorful Breath Of Fresh Air

Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, is making her dramatic acting debut in “The Farewell” this summer. But she’s been serving drama on the red carpet even before her show-stealing turn in last summer’s “Crazy Rich Asians.”

With a willingness to take fashion risks and a penchant for bold colors, she has quickly become a style star. A look back at some of her best outfits offers a refreshing and fun shift from the red carpet status quo, including power suits and polished gowns.

It’s hard to pick just one favorite look, but the gold 2019 Met Gala look by Altuzarra is certainly up there. Find yours below.