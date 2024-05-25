24 Awkward Celeb Interview Moments That Made Me Physically Cringe

1
When Larry King spoke to Sharon Tate's sister Debra and seemed to think Roman Polanski murdered Tate (whom Polanski was married to at the time of her death) instead of followers of the cult leader Charles Manson:
CNN
When Jim Carrey teased Margot Robbie on The Graham Norton Show and basically implied her looks got her where she is rather than talent:
BBC
When Woody Allen interviewed Twiggy and tried to make her look dumb...but Twiggy handed it right back to him:
Libra Enterprises
When Timothée Chalamet was on DP/30 and the host...kind of insulted him and overall just got really tongue-tied:
When Justin Bieber couldn't understand the word "German":
When Kathie Lee Gifford forgot Martin Short's wife was dead...:
NBC
...Leading to a super awkward apology after his interview was over:
NBC
This entire Cara Delevingne interview about Paper Towns, which starts with a host calling her "Carla" and asking if she read the book...:
CBS
...Then another host saying she didn't seem excited about the movie...:
CBS
...And finally, the original host being super condescending:
CBS
When Matt Lauer would NOT stop talking about Sandra Bullock's nude scene in The Proposal:
NBC
When Ellen Degeneres told Dakota Johnson she hadn't been invited to her birthday party, and Johnson corrected her:
NBC
And when DeGeneres pressured Mariah Carey to drink champagne to prove she wasn't pregnant in 2008:
ABC
When Jennifer Garner tried to correct Conan on his own show, but it turned out he was right:
TBS
When Jimmy Fallon called RuPaul a "drag queen," and briefly thought, from RuPaul's reaction, that he had said the wrong thing:
NBC
Just watch his fear here:
NBC
And his obvious relief afterwards:
NBC
When an interviewer told Keira Knightley she looked "worn out":
DP/30: The Oral History Of Hollywood
When the cast of Victorious was gushing about how much Ariana Grande sings on set and Victoria Justice cut in to say, "I think we ALL sing":
Nickelodeon
When Tom Cruise jumped on Oprah's couch to express his excitement about Katie Holmes:
Harpo Productions
When Scarlett Johansson was asked if she could wear underwear under her Black Widow costume:
Extra TV
When Vin Diesel was super weird and creepy towards Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira while promoting his film XXX: Return of Xander Cage:
And when Bill Murray was super creepy towards Geena Davis while they were promoting Quick Change:
Paramount Domestic Television
When David Letterman brought up rehab while interviewing Lindsay Lohan:
CBS
And when he licked Jennifer Aniston's hair:
CBS
Aaaand when he asked a clearly uncomfortable 19-year-old Emma Watson about her underwear being exposed at an event:
CBS
When an interviewer KEPT asking Anne Hathaway about her diet and exercise regime for The Dark Knight Rises:
When Millie Bobby Brown had to admit Finn Wolfhard is a "lousy kisser" in a lie detector interview with Vanity Fair:
Vanity Fair
And finally, just...the entirety of Joaquin Phoenix's 2009 interview on The Late Show with David Letterman:
CBS