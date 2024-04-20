Just 2 Days In, Coachella Has Already Had A Number Of Awkward And Embarrassing Moments — Here They Are

Coachella 2024 is only just getting started, but already, there have been a few awkward moments during the show. From audio issues to tense interview moments, here are all the embarrassing moments that have happened so far.
Lana Del Rey's mic kept going out. The Guardian writer Alaina Demopoulos said this caused "awkward stops, starts, and moments where she just motioned for the singing crowd to pick up the slack for her.” It also forced Del Rey to do a sound check mid-set.
Grimes experienced "major technical difficulties" during her performance, including songs playing at double the speed. When she couldn't figure out the problem, she screamed and cursed in frustration.
Tyler, the Creator addressed his viral response to Jerrod Carmichael admitting he had feelings for him, making an already tense situation even more awkward.
Advertisement
Nelly Furtado fell while performing "Eat Your Man," leaving her with a nasty finger injury.
Teyana Taylor got "mad" and stormed out of an interview, leaving the host on the verge of tears. Turns out it was a prank.
Advertisement
Blur tried to hype up the crowd and was met with silence — not once, but multiple times. Eventually, Damon Albarn said, "You're never seeing us again, so you might as well fucking sing it."