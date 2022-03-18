Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, 'I've Been There'

Cartoonist Adrienne Hedger regularly draws the uncomfortable situations she finds herself in.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Awkward moments happen. Cartoonist Adrienne Hedger knows this all too well.

She’s turned many of her awkward experiences into hilarious cartoons that resonate with her 113,000-plus Instagram followers. From texting exchanges gone wrong to running into acquaintances at the worst moment, the uncomfortable and embarrassing situations run the gamut.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

“Awkward moments are the ideal subject matter for cartoons because they’re something we all face, and the best way to deal with them is to laugh,” Hedger told HuffPost. “It can be uncomfortable to experience an awkward moment, but they almost always make for a good story later. So keep that in mind. Sure, you’re losing a little dignity, but you’re gaining an entertaining story.”

Given it’s such a universal experience, Hedger put together a collection of her favorite awkward moment cartoons.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

“The feedback on these cartoons has shown me that awkward moments help people bond with each other,” she said. “It’s a relief to know that it’s not just you ― everyone else is encountering awkward situations, too. People will have fun in the comments, sharing their own awkward moments. Sometimes they’ll humorously try to out-do each other. Like, ‘Oh, you think that’s bad? Listen to this!’”

While the artist draws inspiration from her own life, she has also teamed up with her friend ― writer and meme-master Abby Heugel ― to add to the collection.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

“There are so many different awkward moments that can happen in life,” Hedger said. “But there are also some classic moments that we all face. Saying goodbye to someone in the grocery store, then running into them in every aisle. Waving back at someone who was not waving at you. Accidentally wearing a shirt inside-out. If these things haven’t happened to you yet, just wait. They’re coming.”

Ultimately, Hedger hopes her comics inspire people to laugh off their own embarrassing experiences.

“Since there’s no avoiding awkward moments, the key is: How will you handle them?” she said. “I urge you to remember that someday that awkward moment might actually be funny and might help you bond with people.”

Keep scrolling for Hedger’s awkward moments cartoons and visit her website and Instagram for more hilarious illustrations.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor
HumorComicsawkwardness

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

23 Movies, TV Shows And Docs To Stream For Women’s History Month

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Food & Drink

I Left My Career In Corporate Finance To Teach The Art Of Bread Baking

Style & Beauty

Exhausted Moms Share Their Hacks For Getting Dressed While Running On Empty

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

The One Item That'll Make Your Next Move SO Much Easier

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

14 Easy Ways To Make Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Shopping

Supportive Swimwear For Big Boobs That Won't Have You Flashing Everyone At The Beach

Shopping

A List Of 21 Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Be Glad You Can Buy Online

Shopping

These Dental Chews Will Finally Get Rid Of Your Dog's Bad Breath

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Parenting

8 Questions Kids Are Asking About War And How To Answer Them

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

9 Gentle And Comfortable Dog Harnesses That Are As Cute As They Are Sturdy

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Shopping

Actually Good Car Air Fresheners That Aren't Those Dreaded Scent Trees

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Food & Drink

The Best Beers (Besides Guinness) To Drink On St. Patrick’s Day, According To Irish Bartenders

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

You Can't Have Healthy Hair Without A Healthy Scalp. Here Are 7 Products To Help.

Style & Beauty

The 5 Most Common Postpartum Skin Conditions, From Stretch Marks To Melasma

Home & Living

This Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Wellness

We're Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Wellness

If You're Going To Google Your Health Symptoms, Here's How To Do It Right

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You're Unhappy At Work?

Shopping

'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk On Anxiety, Minimalism And Spring Cleaning Must-Haves

Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

Shopping

38 Cheap Products That'll Help Make Your Life Less Stressful

Shopping

21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Shopping

23 Parenting Products With Before-And-Afters That Are All The Convincing You’ll Need