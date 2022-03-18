24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, 'I've Been There'

Awkward moments happen. Cartoonist Adrienne Hedger knows this all too well.

She’s turned many of her awkward experiences into hilarious cartoons that resonate with her 113,000-plus Instagram followers. From texting exchanges gone wrong to running into acquaintances at the worst moment, the uncomfortable and embarrassing situations run the gamut.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

“Awkward moments are the ideal subject matter for cartoons because they’re something we all face, and the best way to deal with them is to laugh,” Hedger told HuffPost. “It can be uncomfortable to experience an awkward moment, but they almost always make for a good story later. So keep that in mind. Sure, you’re losing a little dignity, but you’re gaining an entertaining story.”

Given it’s such a universal experience, Hedger put together a collection of her favorite awkward moment cartoons.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

“The feedback on these cartoons has shown me that awkward moments help people bond with each other,” she said. “It’s a relief to know that it’s not just you ― everyone else is encountering awkward situations, too. People will have fun in the comments, sharing their own awkward moments. Sometimes they’ll humorously try to out-do each other. Like, ‘Oh, you think that’s bad? Listen to this!’”

While the artist draws inspiration from her own life, she has also teamed up with her friend ― writer and meme-master Abby Heugel ― to add to the collection.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

“There are so many different awkward moments that can happen in life,” Hedger said. “But there are also some classic moments that we all face. Saying goodbye to someone in the grocery store, then running into them in every aisle. Waving back at someone who was not waving at you. Accidentally wearing a shirt inside-out. If these things haven’t happened to you yet, just wait. They’re coming.”

Ultimately, Hedger hopes her comics inspire people to laugh off their own embarrassing experiences.

“Since there’s no avoiding awkward moments, the key is: How will you handle them?” she said. “I urge you to remember that someday that awkward moment might actually be funny and might help you bond with people.”

Keep scrolling for Hedger’s awkward moments cartoons and visit her website and Instagram for more hilarious illustrations.

