Man Armed With Ax, Sword Enters New York Times To Meet With Political Section

He handed over his weapons and was taken to a local hospital for observation, police said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York, USA - September 27, 2019: The New York Times Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. Located on 8th Ave it was completed in 2007 by the famous italian architect Renzo Piano.
Lisa-Blue via Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an ax and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building on Thursday and asked to speak to the political section, authorities said — then handed over his weapons and waited for emergency personnel when he was denied entry.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon after getting a 911 call about a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, building security told them the man had the two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A representative said in a statement that the Times was grateful to police “for responding to an incident in our lobby that was resolved quickly and peacefully.”

