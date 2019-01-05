Axl Rose Releases First Song In 10 Years — With The Looney Tunes

It’s been over a decade since Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose released any new music, the last being the band’s “Chinese Democracy” from 2008. So his latest release is... unexpected.

Even though Rose has recently been touring with members of the old GNR lineup including Slash and Duff McKagan, he temporarily traded them in for animated bandmates in a new song, “Rock the Rock.” The tune appears in a promo for the Boomerang show “New Looney Tunes.”

In the video, which the network says features the singing of the actual Axl Rose, the music legend joins Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig and company to stop an approaching asteroid with nothing but the power of rock.

Sure, it’s a little cheesy, but if you can’t smile even a little bit at the video above, we’d guess your heart is made of stone. Because it’s definitely not made of ROCK.