Rep. Ayanna Pressley Wants To Lower The Voting Age To 16

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) wants younger people to have a say in federal elections.

The amendment ― the freshman congresswoman’s first to be introduced on the House floor ― would be attached to the H.R. 1 legislation expected to be debated in the House of Representatives this week. That bill aims to reform campaign finance and expand voting rights.

I am honored & excited to be introducing my very 1st amendment on the House floor, an amendment to #HR1, the #ForthePeopleAct. My amendment will lower the voting age from 18 to 16, allowing our youth to have a seat at the table of democracy. #16toVote pic.twitter.com/67IzCtUh8k — Rep Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) March 6, 2019

“Across this nation, young people are leading the way ― from gun violence, to climate change, to the future of work ― they are organizing, mobilizing, and calling us to action,” Pressley said in a statement. “Our young people are at the forefront of some of the most existential crises facing our communities and our society at large.”

“I believe that those who will inherit the nation ... should have a say in who represents them,” she added.

In the District of Columbia last year, legislation failed to move forward that would have made it the first jurisdiction to lower the voting age to 16 for federal elections. In some states, like Massachusetts, 16- and 17-year-olds can pre-register to vote so they can cast a ballot in federal elections as soon as their 18th birthday. And in some smaller cities, such as Hyattsville, Maryland, minors can vote in local elections; in Berkeley, California, they can vote in school board elections.