Curry, wife of NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry, had been mocked by a Boston bar during the series. Game On! posted a “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” sign, which spawned T-shirts bearing the same message, a Steph Curry T-shirt clapback, and an updated bar sign that read “Ayesha Curry STILL can’t cook!”

Ayesha Curry cooked all right, roasting the Boston faithful with her tweet after the Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 6, 103-90, to win their fourth NBA title in eight seasons.

“On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT,” she wrote.

Burn!

On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT. 💁🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2022

Revenge never tasted so good.